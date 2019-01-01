The sound of a pickleball hitting a paddle has been described in many ways.
A “ping.”
A “pop.”
Some have called it water torture.
Others call it the sound of healthy competition.
Whatever you call it, the sound continues to be a problem for those living near Gilchrist Park, one that will be back before the City Council at Wednesday’s regular meeting.
Beginning at 9 a.m., the meeting will be held at council chambers at 326 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda. City staff will present options to dampen noise at the Gilchrist pickleball courts in an attempt to relieve tension between players and homeowners that live across the street from the park.
“Staff does not have an inclination as to how the City Council will move forward on the issue,” said Melissa Reichert, city communication’s manager. “Other options can be considered. We as staff have pointed out alternatives that have been brought up before, and the City Council asked for those to be revisited. If folks have other ideas, they can be voiced at the January 2 meeting under public comment. We always welcome input into decision-making.”
Option 1: A Vegetative Buffer
Cost: $9,000
The city can install plant shrubbery, consisting of two rows of large green buttonwoods or smaller coco plums in a mulch bed on two sides of the court. Landscaping would need to be included in the second phase of the park design to ensure there are no conflicts with the planned stormwater area and court. Work for that phase has been tentatively listed by city staff to begin in March.
Option 2: An acoustic barrier
Cost: $16,000
Acoustifence soundproofing material can be placed around the pickleball court. Such a fence has been reported to reduce noise by 10 to 12 decibels, or more than 50 percent in sound as perceived by the human ear, according to sound meter test findings noted in a 2013 press release from Acoustiblok, a maker of acoustifences.
Acoustifences are designed with a solid, elastic-like material that deadens sound. But residents say the 10-foot-tall fence would block their view of Charlotte Harbor and hurt property values.
A timeline for installation of this option has yet to be determined.
Option 3: Move the courts
Cost: $34,500
Another idea is to swap the pickleball courts with the tennis courts that are already at the park and are set farther back from the road. The cost to swap the courts would be about $25,000, according to city staff’s regular meeting documents. In addition, resurfacing and repair of the current tennis courts would be needed at a cost of $9,500 and is currently scheduled to take place after the park’s phase two renovations.
The two courts at the park are identical in size, according to a December report of recommendations submitted to the city by the Punta Gorda Historic District Homeowners Association in regards to pickleball. A mature group of dense trees on the W. Retta Esplanade side of the tennis courts would help dampen the noise should the city swap the courts.
Funding
While there are many details yet to be determined, city staff suggests that funding for the project come from the city’s 1 percent sales tax.
Can there be a resolution?
No. According to the Historic District’s HOA 2018 Recommendations report, the noise annoyance problems “will never be resolved while pickleball remains in Gilchrist Park. Shortening the hours or decreasing the number of courts will generate issues with enforcement, further resentment against the neighborhood, and increased competition among players for the courts during designated play time.”
