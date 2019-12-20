PUNTA GORDA — YouTube personality Ian McGuire accepted a plea deal Friday on two drug-related charges at the Charlotte County Justice Center.
McGuire, who is known for his YouTube videos often blasting government and law enforcement, pleaded no contest to possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia, resulting in a six-month jail sentence with credit for time served. He has already been in jail approximately seven months since his arrest in June when the FBI and the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office conducted a joint raid at his home on Westlund Terrace.
Law enforcement confiscated 36 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition at that time, allegedly in violation of an injunction against stalking.
In September, McGuire was indicted in a federal case, along with co-defendant Bretton Osborne, accused of using “facilities of interstate commerce” to stalk the same victim from the protection order and a misdemeanor stalking case. McGuire and Osborne allegedly made harassing phone calls and mailed disturbing packages to the victim, including a dead cat labeled for her grandchildren.
Prosecutor Jill Kuykendall also announced Friday the state would not be prosecuting McGuire’s stalking case in Charlotte County, due to his federal case related to the same behaviors. Later in the day, she also filed a nolle prosequi, declining to prosecute McGuire’s felony charges related to witness tampering.
“He’s looking at a higher potential sanction on his federal charges than he is on his state charges, so I think that’s where the primary focus is by the government at this time,” said defense attorney Kevin Shirley.
McGuire still has two misdemeanor charges of violation of an injunction for protection against stalking and possession of a firearm while under a stalking injunction. For those, he has requested a non-jury trial.
Attorney Kevin Shirley said presenting the technical legal requirements of the case to a jury would be “awkward at best.”
“I think technically it’s a case where when the state proceeds, when they rest, we would move for a directed verdict or judgement of acquittal based on legal theory,” he said. “It’s not something a jury would consider because it’s an argument we have before the court. So what we’re going to do is basically litigate the case up to a point, and then we will move for our directed verdict, and that’s when we can present our legal argument that we will not be presenting to a jury.”
Shirley said McGuire is still “very principled in his approach to his cases” and wanted it in the record that he did not negotiate a resolution of the stalking charge the state chose to drop.
His federal case will likely take several months to come to a resolution.
“There are literally thousands and thousands of pages and taped telephone conversations the government has provided in discovery,” he said.
