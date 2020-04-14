Charlotte County YouTube personality Ian McGuire received a judgement of acquittal on his firearm charges after a judge ruled the application of the statute violated his Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms.
McGuire, 30, was arrested on June 27, after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office, along with federal law enforcement, executed a search warrant at his home on Westlund Terrace, in Port Charlotte. Cops found 36 guns and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
At the time, McGuire was under an injunction for protection against stalking, which prohibited him from possessing firearms.
But County Judge Peter Bell found in order for the law to be applied constitutionally, there would need to be a concern for the petitioner's physical safety.
Instead, her testimony was simply that McGuire "wouldn't leave her alone as she attempted to man her booth at the Farmer's Market."
"He kept coming back week after week, videotaping her, posting videos of him humiliating her on his YouTube site," Bell wrote in his order. "The Judge's conclusion was that the Defendant kept returning and causing distress. Neither the Plaintiff's testimony nor the Judge's ruling makes reference to physical violence or any concern for future violence."
Defense attorney Kevin Shirley said for injunctions protecting against domestic violence, a blanket prohibition against the possession of firearms or ammunition is allowed, but for injunctions against stalking, there has to be some evidence that a firearm was "threatened or utilized or brandished during the course of events that led to the stalking injunction."
"Unless there is some evidence of firearms or ammunition or deadly weapons, it's our position that the court has no authority to prevent you from exercising your Second Amendment rights by possessing firearms," Shirley said.
McGuire still remains in custody on federal charges for allegedly using "facilities of interstate commerce" to stalk the same victim. He and a co-defendant Bretton Osborne reportedly made harassing phone calls and mailed disturbing packages to the victim, including a dead kitten labeled for her grandchildren.
Osborne pleaded guilty to the charges on April 1. He has not yet been sentenced.
Shirley said in a May hearing, he expects to either negotiate a plea or set a trial date for June or July.
"I don't know what he'll do," Shirley said. "It's difficult to have conversations with my client because the only way we can do the communications now are telephonically or by video, and I'm not thoroughly convinced we're not being recorded. So until I can have a face to face conversation with Mr. McGuire, I can't know exactly what his intention is."
