FORT MYERS — YouTuber Ian McGuire and his alleged fan Bretton Osborne were previously charged with stalking in Charlotte County, but now, they’re answering charges in federal court.
A grand jury indictment filed in the Middle District of Florida states the two “used facilities of interstate commerce, including the mail, electronic mail and internet websites” to cause emotional distress and put the victim in fear of serious bodily injury.
McGuire had a petition for an injunction for protection against stalking filed against him after filming a vendor at the Punta Gorda farmers’ market. According to the indictment, he and Osborne started harassing the vendor after the injunction was put in place, using online platforms, including YouTube, Fire RTC, Facebook, eBay and Yelp to intimidate her. They also mailed items to her including fecal matter, sex toys, and a dead kitten, the indictment stated.
Monday in Fort Myers, Osborne pleaded not guilty. His terms of release placed him in home detention and required him to surrender his passport.
McGuire does not yet have a scheduled court date. At the Charlotte County Jail, McGuire previously told the Sun he only had limited interactions with Osborne as one of his fans who shows up whenever he has a court hearing.
But the indictment paints a picture of the two working together to harass and intimidate the victim. They allegedly both posted false comments on Yelp for the victim’s workplace, stating she was a sexual predator and a Nazi supporter and posted a false pornographic image of her.
The indictment claims they both sent packages to the victim, containing fecal matter and a sex toy and, in the last package, a dead kitten. McGuire also reportedly caused two yards of seawall rock to be dumped in the victim’s driveway.
They both participated in “spoofing” the victim, leaving threatening voicemails disguised with a different phone number. They also spoofed her number in a call to the North Port Police Department, allegedly impersonating her and claiming there was an intruder at her home.
Osborne previously bonded out of similar charges in Charlotte County. McGuire has remained in jail since June after an arrest in a separate case where he allegedly intimidated witnesses by filming them during a felony investigation on his street. His bond was revoked on the misdemeanor stalking case after the FBI raided his home.
Thirty-five guns and several thousand rounds of ammunition were also confiscated from his home. McGuire was prohibited from owning or possessing guns based on the injunction against stalking.
