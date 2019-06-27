PORT CHARLOTTE — Law enforcement seized 36 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition from the home of Ian McGuire, 29, a notorious Charlotte County YouTube personality who was arrested early Thursday morning.
McGuire is prohibited from owning guns due to a restraining order related to attempting to film a woman in her booth at the Punta Gorda farmer’s market.
Thursday morning began with a search warrant carried out by the FBI, but it’s unclear what the federal agency’s case is about.
FBI Spokeswoman Andrea Aprea said, “Per FBI policy, we do not provide details concerning an ongoing investigation. I can only confirm that we conducted a court authorized search warrant at the location.”
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office used the FBI search warrant as an opportunity to take McGuire into custody on charges stemming from an April incident. According to a press release, deputies were investigating an aggravated assault and felony battery incident on McGuire’s street when he approached and began filming. He entered the crime scene area and ignored deputies’ instructions to step back several times, the release stated.
McGuire reportedly mocked victims and witnesses for calling the cops, asking if they were going to “cry like they are the victims,” his arrest warrant stated. He also commented on the deputies’ attire, telling one deputy he appeared to be “dressed for going to war.”
After getting no reaction, McGuire went across the street to where several other individuals were speaking with deputies. He allegedly began mocking the victims again, including one 16-year-old minor. He filmed license plates after victims asked him to stop, taunting them about being “YouTube famous,” and referring to them as “snitches,” according to the warrant.
In that case, McGuire is charged with three counts of harassing a witness, victim or informant, two counts of resisting or obstructing an officer, and breach of peace.
He also faces two additional charges of possession of a firearm or ammunition prohibited when a person is subject to an injunction against committing acts of domestic violence, stalking or cyberstalking and violation of an injunction for protection against stalking or cyberstalking. He is being held at the Charlotte County Jail without bond.
On YouTube, McGuire’s account HATETHESTATE has more than 21,000 followers. He is known for holding up signs throughout the county with phrases like “God Bless the Shooter,” after two law enforcement officers were shot in Orlando, and posting videos critical of cops and government. He sometimes refers to his filming as a “1st Amendment Audit.”
CCSO spokesperson Katie Heck said in this instance, free speech was not the issue.
“Separate from a free speech issue, it wasn’t necessarily the words he was using, it was his conduct of behavior and his interference in both the investigation, but then also his continued harassment of the witnesses and also victims in that disturbance,” she said.
Gary Snow, who runs a YouTube account called The People’s Patriot, came up from Fort Myers to witness the search at McGuire’s home. He said McGuire considered himself to be a “patriot,” but he took it too far, exploiting his First Amendment rights for content. The guns removed from McGuire’s home also concerned him.
“Ian is like your mass shooter in the making,” he said.
Others in the area also said his arrest would probably be good for the neighborhood.
Leeanne Webster, who lives down the street, said the whole neighborhood knows McGuire. He used to shoot out the streetlight, toss his shoes onto the telephone line, get into fights with his neighbors, and fire his guns in the backyard.
“Our daughter, she’s almost 7, we never really had her go down any further past our driveway and sidewalk and stuff, because he’s just not a nice, good person, a positive influence that you want to have around,” Webster said.
McGuire has been arrested for other misdemeanors, but his only other felony arrest in 2012, for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, was not pursued by prosecutors.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
