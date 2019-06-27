The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ian McGuire, 29, early Thursday morning after a search warrant was served at his Westlund Terrace residence in Port Charlotte. The charges stem from his interference into a law enforcement investigation that occurred on his street in April.
Charges on the served warrant are:
- Harassing a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Third Degree Felony)
- Harassing a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Third Degree Felony)
- Harassing a Witness, Victim, or Informant (Third Degree Felony)
- Resisting/Obstructing Officer W/Out Violence (First Degree Misdemeanor)
- Resisting/Obstructing Officer W/Out Violence (First Degree Misdemeanor)
- Breach of Peace (Second Degree Misdemeanor)
On April 11, CCSO deputies responded to a physical disturbance on Westlund Terrace. The disturbance occurred in the street near McGuire’s address. While evaluating injuries of the victims, the deputies determined they were investigating an aggravated assault and felony battery incident.
During the investigation, Ian McGuire approached the scene and begin filming. McGuire entered the crime scene area and was instructed by deputies to step back several times, as they were still evaluating what had occurred, and where. McGuire became argumentative with the deputy, delaying his ability to investigate the disturbance. McGuire eventually moved back, turning his attention to nearby witnesses and mocking them while filming with his camera. McGuire began shouting at the civilians/witnesses about pretending to be victims. He also began singling out deputies to comment on their attire.
McGuire then changed his location, walking toward an area where several witnesses (including a minor) were providing statements to a deputy. The witnesses requested McGuire not film them. McGuire then began loudly narrating what the witnesses were providing the deputy and mocking them for calling the police. The witnesses repeatedly asked for him to leave and stop filming and harassing them. McGuire continued to film, calling the witnesses snitches.
McGuire’s video of the incident is 19 minutes and 22 seconds long. The above paragraphs are a summary of the first 5 minutes and 26 seconds. Throughout the duration of his interference into the deputy’s investigation, McGuire continues to engage the witnesses by filming their license plates and taunting them about being on Youtube.
During an investigation into McGuire’s conduct on April 11, statements were obtained from the witnesses that were on scene of the disturbance incident and the deputies who were conducting the investigation. It was determined that McGuire intentionally harassed the witnesses which delayed their reporting of an offense to law enforcement, obstructed the deputies during their investigation, and breached the peace of the witnesses.
A warrant for the charges listed above was signed on June 21, 2019. Ian McGuire was transported to the Charlotte County Jail where he is held on a $20,000 bond. Additional charges are pending as the investigation at his residence continues.
