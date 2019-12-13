PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte County YouTube personality Ian McGuire appeared in court Friday to turn down a plea deal offered by the state.
McGuire, known for his often inflammatory YouTube videos blasting government and law enforcement, is demanding a jury trial for his three Charlotte County cases. He is accused of misdemeanor stalking, witness tampering, violation of a protection order against stalking, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Defense attorney Kevin Shirley would not divulge the details of the plea offer but stated it would have resolved all three cases. However, McGuire elected instead for a jury trial.
"He is very principled regarding his Constitutional rights," Shirley said after the hearing.
McGuire believes the state violated his Constitutional rights and believes pleading to the charges would be conceding otherwise, Shirley said. He stated McGuire has "a lot of support" and believed the plea offer was "not in the best interest of himself or his constituents."
On YouTube, McGuire was known as HATETHESTATE and described himself as a "1st Amendment Auditor," who would film public reactions to controversial statements.
In June, he was arrested after the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office and the FBI conducted a joint raid at his home on Westlund Terrace, seizing 36 firearms and thousands of rounds of ammunition.
McGuire was charged with witness tampering in relation to an April incident on his street, when he allegedly interrupted an aggravated assault investigation, mocking and harassing witnesses on film.
The warrant also led to his arrest for violating a protection order against stalking, which had prohibited him from owning or possessing firearms. The protection order was filed against him after filming a vendor at the Punta Gorda farmer's market.
In September, McGuire was indicted in a federal case, along with co-defendant Bretton Osborne, accused of using "facilities of interstate commerce" to stalk the same victim from the protection order and misdemeanor case. McGuire and Osborne allegedly made harassing phone calls and mailed disturbing packages to the victim, including a dead cat labeled for her grandchildren.
McGuire's next court date for his misdemeanor cases is Dec. 20, and his felony case was set for a pretrial conference on Jan. 14 at 1 p.m. His federal case is scheduled for a status hearing on Jan. 13.
