Never underestimate a gang of knitters. No little old grannies, these.

Five years ago, In Stitches Knitting Club member and yarn artist Debi Scholtes stood bravely before Punta Gorda City Council to ask their permission for a downtown holiday happening.

“We want to do a yarn bombing,” she said.

Debi Scholtes’ signature Santa

Debi Scholtes’ signature Santa had faded so much over the years that his suit turned orange. Scholtes touched him up with acrylic fabric paint, and he gave her a hug in thanks. Her Minion tree wrap is in the background.

They don’t take the word “bomb” lightly in City Hall, so she hastened to explain what that meant.

The 3D graffiti created by the group would be a local expression of a warm-and-fuzzy form of guerrilla street art that decks outdoor objects worldwide, from London post boxes to the Wall Street bull, with knitting and crocheting.

Council gave its blessing, and Jerry Presseller offered the park at Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, which also hosts his Saturday Farmers Market, for the duration of the holidays.

So, the month before Christmas 2016, the PGI Civic Association’s In Stitches Knitting Club first yarn-bombed 10 trees in Hector House Plaza.

Coral wreath

Chris Barton shows off this year’s group project — a “coral wreath” — while other club members work in the park.

They were just getting warmed up.

Every year since, despite a pandemic and the loss of a few palms, they’ve decorated more than two dozen trees, plus park benches and a bike, with millions of multicolored stitches.

Grinch

Many In Stitches members contributed knitting and crocheting to the Grinch tree. Its head is the work of yarn artist Debi Scholtes.

This December they covered even more square footage with patterns and giant figures including Santa, toy soldiers, Minions, Olaf the Snowman, an owl, and the Grinch and sidekick Max. In the middle stands a Grinch-topped Christmas tree covered with pieces contributed by the whole group.

Other group efforts include the completely re-covered bike, brightly yarned from basket to kickstand, and an undersea-themed “coral wreath” with intricately knitted fish and anemones, inspired by Scholtes’ wall-size knitted “Finding Nemo,” which hangs in the Punta Gorda Visual Arts center.

“They’re all such professionals,” said group spokesperson Diane Lowy. “I feel like a kindergartner next to them.”

The 11-year-old knitting group also takes on a special project every year. For 2021 they sent South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation three boxes of knitted items for adults and dozens of outfits for babies, toddlers and children of all ages.

Janet Richards

Janet Richards attaches knitting to one of Hector House Plaza’s benches. In the background, Penny Fox attaches one of the club’s collaborative projects.

This year their display is surrounded and enhanced by Punta Gorda in Bloom — the citywide floral beautification partnership of PGI Green Thumbs, TEAM Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and the Punta Gorda Garden Club.

