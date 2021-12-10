In Stitches Knitting Club yarn bombers. Left to right: Jill Okray, Chris Barton, Donna Muir, Linda Cram, Debbie Huddleston, Diane Lowy, Ann Sandling, Penny Fox and Janet Richards. Seated: Debi Scholtes and Norma Angus.
Debi Scholtes’ signature Santa had faded so much over the years that his suit turned orange. Scholtes touched him up with acrylic fabric paint, and he gave her a hug in thanks. Her Minion tree wrap is in the background.
Debi Scholtes and Donna Muir team up to attach Scholtes’ Olaf the Snowman to one of Hector House Plaza’s palms.
Ann Sandling and club leader Norma Angus add to the explosion of color from Punta Gorda in Bloom.
A bike engulfed with yarn from basket to kickstand has been part of In Stitches’ yarn bombings since its second year. This year it’s been completely re-covered and holds real poinsettias.
Diane Lowy helps Janet Richards attach a bench wrap. In the foreground, poinsettias from Punta Gorda in Bloom.
In Stitches’ newest member, Ann Sandling, originally from Dartmouth, England, created caroling mice as decorations. “I learned to knit when I was little,” she said. “We didn’t have television then.”
Chris Barton shows off this year’s group project — a “coral wreath” — which frames Jill Okray behind her.
Penny Fox stitches a group project to a Hector House Plaza tree, while other In Stitches members work behind her.
Hector House Plaza has an owl on one of its trees this Christmas, thanks to yarn artist Debi Scholtes.
Many In Stitches tree wraps are studded with knitted ornaments.
Diane Lowy’s creation is adorned with sea creatures, mittens and yarn balls this year.
The In Stitches Knitting Club saw to it that the Grinch came to Hector House Plaza. Behind him, new club member Ann Sandling is at work.
Never underestimate a gang of knitters. No little old grannies, these.
Five years ago, In Stitches Knitting Club member and yarn artist Debi Scholtes stood bravely before Punta Gorda City Council to ask their permission for a downtown holiday happening.
“We want to do a yarn bombing,” she said.
They don’t take the word “bomb” lightly in City Hall, so she hastened to explain what that meant.
The 3D graffiti created by the group would be a local expression of a warm-and-fuzzy form of guerrilla street art that decks outdoor objects worldwide, from London post boxes to the Wall Street bull, with knitting and crocheting.
Council gave its blessing, and Jerry Presseller offered the park at Olympia Avenue and Taylor Street, which also hosts his Saturday Farmers Market, for the duration of the holidays.
So, the month before Christmas 2016, the PGI Civic Association’s In Stitches Knitting Club first yarn-bombed 10 trees in Hector House Plaza.
They were just getting warmed up.
Every year since, despite a pandemic and the loss of a few palms, they’ve decorated more than two dozen trees, plus park benches and a bike, with millions of multicolored stitches.
This December they covered even more square footage with patterns and giant figures including Santa, toy soldiers, Minions, Olaf the Snowman, an owl, and the Grinch and sidekick Max. In the middle stands a Grinch-topped Christmas tree covered with pieces contributed by the whole group.
Other group efforts include the completely re-covered bike, brightly yarned from basket to kickstand, and an undersea-themed “coral wreath” with intricately knitted fish and anemones, inspired by Scholtes’ wall-size knitted “Finding Nemo,” which hangs in the Punta Gorda Visual Arts center.
“They’re all such professionals,” said group spokesperson Diane Lowy. “I feel like a kindergartner next to them.”
The 11-year-old knitting group also takes on a special project every year. For 2021 they sent South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation three boxes of knitted items for adults and dozens of outfits for babies, toddlers and children of all ages.
This year their display is surrounded and enhanced by Punta Gorda in Bloom — the citywide floral beautification partnership of PGI Green Thumbs, TEAM Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Chamber of Commerce, and the Punta Gorda Garden Club.
