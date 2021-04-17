The Animal Welfare League has dozens of animals waiting to find a forever home. This week, the AWL is highlighting Zara and Beans.
Zara is a 2-year-old stray who is still a bit shy. She has heartworms, but the veterinarian is treating her.
Beans is hoping just the right person comes in, meets her, falls in love and takes her home. She requires special attention and should only be in a house by herself or with another cat like her. She has tested positive for FelV and AWL can tell you all about that when you call. She requires no special treatment, just regular check-ups. AWL also has Kirby the kitten, another animal with FelV who would make a good companion along with Beans.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. It is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. seven days a week. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
