A group of zombie pirates “raided” the Nav-A-Gator Bar & Grill in Lake Suzy on Halloween morning. The 18 pirates approached the boat ramp in kayaks armed with their plastic swords.
A few shouted “Arrr!” as they posed for a group photo and then enjoyed a nice relaxing lunch overlooking the water.
“It’s just something fun that we look forward to every year,” said event co-organizer Helen Buonviri.
This is the fifth year the paddlers “raided” the Nav-A-Gator on Halloween.
“Helen and I are both Florida Master Naturalists,” said Bill Schuyler, the other organizer of the event. “This is our hobby. We also lead outings for the Sierra Club of Greater Charlotte Harbor.”
The group holds waterway cleanups and evening kayak excursions every full moon.
“Our paddles are unique as we welcome any level of paddler and our outings are very relaxed events with plenty of time for photo opportunities,” Buonviri said. “Weather permitting, we snorkel and have beach time and every month our club does a full moon paddle. We are involved with local organizations doing litter clean-up and are now involved with counting horseshoe crabs and counting oysters. We do not charge nor require membership. We enjoy sharing our interests with people who also love the outdoors. The friends we make and the enjoyable conversations can’t have a price.”
For information on upcoming events, visit www.meetup.com/Kayak-Club-Outings-Events-for-Greater-Charlotte-Harbor.
For additional information, contact Bill Schuyler at wiskyler@gmail.com or Helen Buonviri at hbuonviri@gmail.com.
Email: sue.erwin@yoursun.com
