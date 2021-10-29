Charlotte County commissioners almost got cold feet on the latest large residential proposals on Burnt Store Road.
They voted 3-1 Tuesday in favor of granting zoning entitlements for up to 2,880 housing units on about 592 acres of land where previously, only 58 homes were allowed. This was for two projects of similar scope by two different owners on the east side of the road south of Notre Dame Boulevard.
Commissioner Chris Constance was the dissenting vote, saying development was moving so fast on Burnt Store Road and in South County that he needed more information about whether the county will have the necessary roads, water and sewer capacity.
"While I may not be against it ultimately, today, I just don't have enough information of the big picture...This is happening fast, and we need a better understanding of that corridor," he said.
Derek Rooney, the lawyer representing both owner groups said the developers cannot say for sure how quickly the homes would go in, but that several restraints exist. One is that the developer will have to buy develop rights from owners in other parts of the county where growth has been designated as detrimental, typically, coastal areas. Other limiting factors include a trend toward buyers seeking larger houses, he said, and increased competition if residential development continues at its current pace.
In general, Rooney said, the county is responsible for knowing whether it has capacity, not the developer at the preliminary phases.
The county is finishing up a three-phase project to widen Burnt Store from a hazardous country road to four lanes with median and potential for six lanes. Also, the county is expanding its water and sewer capacity at Burnt Store Road. But huge residential projects are pouring in to an area that has remained undeveloped rural over the decades. Heritage Landing is already well underway. Others are finally ready to break ground, including a plan for 1,689 homes along with a hotel and commercial space nearby on Tuckers Grade at I-75. Commissioners approved that longstanding plan Tuesday, 4-0 with Commissioner Joe Tiseo absent.
Of the Burnt Store proposal, Commissioner Ken Doherty said: "I'm struggling with this. Obviously, it's a huge increase in density."
Rooney pointed out that the county designated Burnt Store for future growth back in 2010 when it last overhauled its comprehensive plan.
Commission Chair Bill Truex said the board will have more opportunity to review the project when it brings in final detail plans and when it brings in requests to transfer density units it has bought from other property owners.
County Assistant Attorney Tom David said Florida is filled with land carved out for development that never happens, but that a vote in favor does grant future rights to a large jump in residential units.
"You're granting that density. We shouldn't sugar coat that," David said.
Constance asked the commission to schedule discussions on whether the comprehensive plan needs to be overhauled again.
In a less-debated vote, the board unanimously approved plans for a recreational vehicle park on the northern end of Burnt Store Road, which is still two lanes, where it ends at Taylor Road. The new developer of that project eliminated earlier plans for an entrance on Burnt Store Road, to which residents objected. The new entrance will be on Taylor Road for a park allowing up to 294 vehicles to rent spaces for up to six months at a time.
