The Board of Zoning Appeals ruled 5-0 Wednesday to grant a large setback variance to a homeowner for waterfront property against the recommendations of Charlotte County county staff.
The homeowner, Reid Murphy, needed nearly a 50% reduction — 12.8 feet instead of 25 — in the space required by zoning between his manufactured home and the road at 761 Hollyhill Court on a canal in a neighborhood surrounded by the city Punta Gorda, but controlled by the county.
Murphy had already bought the land and the home, but had not yet placed the building on the lot.
Planning staff from the county told the board members that Murphy could place the building in an east-west position instead of north south, which places the rear porch on the waterfront. The other orientation, however, would make it impossible to have a garage or swimming pool.
Many neighbors sent letters saying they supported Murphy's plan. Many of the homes also violated setback requirements, because the neighborhood was created in 1961 — before zoning laws were in place. One neighbor two streets away sent an email in objection to granting a variance.
Murphy argued that his project was handicapped by the curved line of the cul-de-sac. He said he and his fiancée have been trying to start a life in Florida for several years, but have suffered business and health setbacks.
County staff agreed that the reduced setback would not be out of place, given the age of the neighborhood, and that the circumstances were unique. But he has other options, they said, and he created the condition himself. Variances guidelines advise officials against granting variances for conditions created by the property owner.
"I sold everything I owned to be able to purchase the lot in cash and the home in cash," said Murphy. "The hardship is going to be extremely hard ... We certainly didn't create the problem. It's the cul-de-sac that creates the problem."
Board member William Abbatematteo agreed.
"It's reasonable to allow somebody to build something like this," he said. "It's not inconsistent with the neighborhood. To allow people to build property without consideration for a garage or a pool it is to their detriment."
