PORT CHARLOTTE — Some Port Charlotte residents were in tears as Charlotte County’s Board of Zoning Appeals approved a 125-foot-high T-Mobile tower for a neighborhood near Peachland Boulevard.
The new 5G tower is planned for a vacant lot owned by FaithLife Church, 21090 Iliade Ave., Port Charlotte. The area is zoned for single-family residential.
Neighbors were concerned about the height of the tower, as well as potential noise and exposure to radio frequency waves.
“How can I sit on the lanai and feel good and not worry about maybe getting cancer?” Teresita Haber said to the board while crying during Wednesday’s meeting. “How can I even sleep in my bedroom so I don’t get the waves? What can I do with the roof to make sure that these waves don’t go through? I feel like we have to move because I can’t have peace if it’s built there.”
On its website, the Federal Communications Commission does state biological effects can result from heating of tissue from radiofrequency energy.
The FCC states exposure to very high levels of RF radiation can be harmful due to the ability of RF energy to heat biological tissue rapidly, as noted on the FCC’s Frequently Asked Questions webpage.
It states the commission’s use of “radiation” does not mean “radioactive,” but often that there is a presence of electromagnetic or RF energy.
As a result, in 1996, FCC established what the government considered safe levels of RF energy, allowing a max exposure of around 580 microwatts per square centimeter.
Attorney Geri Waksler, representing tower builder Tillman Infrastructure, said the tower will comply with FCC regulations regarding RF energy, adding the tower will not have a noise or light impact on the residents.
Of the dozens of residents speaking against the tower, Haber wasn’t the only one threatening to move.
“I live directly across the street from this,” said Walter Sharpe, adding he has cancer. “It does put out radiation and it’s not commercial property. The church is selling us out. They want to make money and the church wants to make money at our expense and I don’t want to look at it. I’ll sell the house.”
FaithLife owns the land. The church is leasing it to the company for the tower.
Church representative Joseph Gerbin did not provide a lease amount but told board members and the audience that they had no malicious intent.
“We didn’t search out T-mobile,” he said. “We didn’t search out that we needed more money. We operate under free-will offerings and that goes right back into the community.”
He added that the church provides many free events for the community.
“Never have we charged once for any of the events that we have for the children of the community or for the other things that go on,” he said.
The residents also asked why couldn’t T-Mobile modify the current 90-foot tower less than a mile away on Viscaya Drive.
Waksler said the tower is not adaptable for the 5G modifications.
When the tower was approved by the county, details of the approval would not allow exterior antennas to be placed on the tower, which are required for 5G upgrades.
The Viscaya tower is owned and operated by SBA Tower, LLC. Melissa Murrin, an attorney representing SBA, said they are in the process of filing documentation to allow for external antennas.
Despite that, the board members voted 2-1 to allow the new tower to be built as a special exception in the residential neighborhood, claiming the new tower met all necessary county requirements.
Two of the board members, Blarit McVety and Steve Vieira, were absent from the vote.
