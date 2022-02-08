An developer's plan details a 38-acre mixed-use complex of apartments, a senior living facility and commercial uses proposed along Artists Avenue. A Zoom neighborhood meeting is set for 6 p.m. Wednesday for neighbors to examine what's being proposed.
ENGLEWOOD — There is a Zoom meeting Wednesday night to see what developers have conceived for 38 acres near West Dearborn Street.
Kimley Horn engineers will present plans for the property, which faces State Road 776, between Oak Farms Nursery and Store-Ease Englewood.
The property, mostly wooded with some wetlands, is bounded by Indiana Avenue (S.R. 776), Artists Avenue, North Elm Street and Viridian Street.
The meeting, set for 6 p.m. Wednesday, is not an official Sarasota County public hearing, but a "neighborhood meeting" for residents who live in the neighborhood, required by Sarasota County as an initial step in the rezoning, land development process.
Kimley Horn's plans include 308 "market value" apartments or condominiums, a recreational facility and parking for the residents, a 120-unit senior living facility, and 5 acres of commercial property facing the highway.
The land would have two access points, an access on S.R. 776, roughly across the road from Tangerine Woods, and a secondary access to Artists Avenue.
The plan shows a 15- to 20-foot wide vegetation buffer surrounding the property and eight "grand" trees preserved in the development. Also, a stormwater retention pond in the center of the development and a wetland preservation area.
The meeting is accessible online using the Zoom platform. For more information about the meeting, call Kelley Klepper at Kimley-Horn at 941-379-7673.
