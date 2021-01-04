Here’s where to find lodging in and around Punta Gorda:
ALLIGATOR PARK
This 55-plus mobile home and RV community has available RV lots, club house and pool. 6400 Taylor Road Lot #112, Punta Gorda. 941- 639-7000, www.alligatorpark.com
BAYMONT BY WYNDHAM PUNTA GORDA
It’s close to downtown Punta Gorda, the Punta Gorda Airport and the interstate. 9035 Mac Drive, Punta Gorda. 941- 637-7200, www.wyndhamhotels.com/baymont/punta-gorda-florida
COMFORT INN AND SUITES
This spot is near the interstate and has free hot breakfast, on-site fitness center and an outdoor pool. 812 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941- 979-4200, www.choicehotels.com/florida/port-charlotte/comfort-inn-hotels
CREEKSIDE RV RESORT
This resort is six miles from Downtown Punta Gorda with 195 FHU 40x80’ sites, a 9500 sq. ft. clubhouse with organized activities and an outdoor recreation area including pickleball courts. 27005 Jones Loop Rd., Punta Gorda. 941- 833-3334, creeksidervresort.com
DAY’S INN BY WYNDHAM PORT CHARLOTTE
This is close to the Charlotte Sports Park as well as shopping, restaurants and local beaches. 1941 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. 941- 627- 8900, www.wyndhamhotels.com/days-inn/port-charlotte-florida
ENCORE GULFVIIEW RV RESORT
Pet-friendly resort four miles from downtown Punta Gorda that allows stays less than a week. It has an outdoor pool, hiking trails, fitness center and laundry facilities. 10205 Burnt Store Rd., Punta Gorda. 941- 639-3978, www.rvonthego.com
FISHERMEN’S VILLAGE RESORT
The Suites of Fishermen’s Village are upstairs from the retail and restaurant level. There’s access to an outdoor heated pool as well as on-site laundry services. Pets allowed for a fee. 1200 W. Retta Esplanade Ste # 57A, Punta Gorda., 941 639-8721/1-800-639-0020, www.fishville.com/resort
FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON
This hotel is on the Charlotte Harbor and has on-site dining and an outdoor pool. It’s within walking distance to downtown shopping and restaurants. 33 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda. 941- 637-6770/ 877-822-1998, www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/rswfp-four-points-punta-gorda-harborside
HOLIDAY INN EXPRESS PORT CHARLOTTE
Has free Express Start Breakfast with Grab ‘n’ Go options to help kick start your day. There’s also an outdoor pool.24440 Sandhill Blvd.,Port Charlotte. 941-764-0056, www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress
PLACE IN THE SUN
This company offers 2,3, and 4-bedroom vacation rental homes from Englewood to Punta Gorda. All are close to local beaches and golf courses and some are pet friendly. 8501 Placida Rd. Unit A3, Placida. 941- 697-2175, www.placeinthesun.com
PUNTA VILLAS COTTAGES
A complex of 8 charming cottages in the heart of historic downtown Punta Gorda. They are within walking distance of restaurants, galleries, downtown shops, HarborWalk, Gilchrist Park and Fishermen’s Village. 306-312 Harvey Street, Punta Gorda. 941- 916-3520, www.puntavillascottages.com/
PUNTA GORDA WATERFRONT HOTEL & SUITES
The spot has Charlotte Harbor view and an outdoor pool. It’s home to Hurricane Charley’s Raw Bar and Grill and is within walking distance of Fishermen’s Village. 300 W. Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-1165,http://www.pgwaterfront.com/
SLEEP INN & SUITES
This hotel is near shopping, local beaches and convenient to the interstate. It also has pet-friendly rooms. 806 Kings Highway, Port Charlotte. 941- 613-6300, www.sleepinnportcharlotte.com
SPRINGHILL SUITES MARRIOTT
This hotel has a pool and fitness area. It’s and easy walk to Charlotte Harbor and downtown restaurants and shops. 101 Harborside Avenue, Punta Gorda. 941- 347-4224, www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/rswpg-springhill-suites-punta-gorda-harborside
WYVERN HOTEL
A boutique 4-star hotel offering luxurious comfort, the Wyvern boasts 63 guest rooms featuring harbor views and two onsite restaurants. It’s also close to downtown shopping and restaurants as well as within walking distance of the harbor. 101 Retta Esplanade, Punta Gorda. 941-639-7700, www.thewyvernhotel.com
