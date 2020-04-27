• Wine Walk: Every third Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Punta Gorda.
• Saturday Farmers market: every Saturday from 8 a.m. to midday (1 p.m. in high season) on Taylor St. in front of the courthouse.
• Downtown Bash: May 25, 2019 in front of the the Old Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street from 4 to 9 p.m.
• 2019 Fall Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair: Sept. 14-15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Annual PG Chamber Awards Dinner: Sept. 21, 2019 at Isles Yacht Club
• Mindi Abair's Punta Gorda Wine + Music Festival: Nov. 16 on the lawn of the Charlotte County Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.
• 2019 Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair: January and March; dates to be announced
• Wine & Jazz Fest: Laishley Park on Feb. ? 2020
• Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours: Every Friday from January through early May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.