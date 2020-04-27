• Wine Walk: Every third Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m. in downtown Punta Gorda.

• Saturday Farmers market: every Saturday from 8 a.m. to midday (1 p.m. in high season) on Taylor St. in front of the courthouse.

• Downtown Bash: May 25, 2019 in front of the the Old Historic Courthouse on Taylor Street from 4 to 9 p.m.

• 2019 Fall Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair: Sept. 14-15, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Annual PG Chamber Awards Dinner: Sept. 21, 2019 at Isles Yacht Club

• Mindi Abair's Punta Gorda Wine + Music Festival: Nov. 16 on the lawn of the Charlotte County Event Center, 75 Taylor St., Punta Gorda.

• 2019 Sullivan Street Arts and Craft Fair: January and March; dates to be announced

• Wine & Jazz Fest: Laishley Park on Feb. ? 2020

• Discover Punta Gorda Trolley Tours: Every Friday from January through early May.

