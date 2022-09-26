EDITOR’S NOTE: John Hackworth was unable to turn in his weekly column but offered up this golden oldie from 2017 that he felt would still be appropriate today.
We received a letter to the editor recently that expressed great hope for a healing in our nation.
I’m sure Sylvia E. Warren, of Englewood, won’t mind if I share her sentiments with readers (you may have missed it in the letters to editor section).
She said:
“I believe that kindness, patience, cheerfulness, graciousness and tolerance will make my heart happier and will set the tone for others. Won’t you join me? Let’s lead by example.”
Sylvia’s formula is a simple one. Maybe too simple. But wouldn’t it be great if everyone gave it a try?
Let’s break it down.
Kindness. It doesn’t hurt to be kind to people. Kind, to me, means caring. Maybe it’s offering a helping hand. If there is one thing our community is known for it is lending aid to someone in distress — including the groups that go out and paint homes, build Habitat houses or just donate to the needy. That is kindness.
How about patience. Okay, this is where I fall short. Why can’t I realize some things just take a little while. I can wait a few minutes. If I need to I can wait a day or two. How many things are so important they have to be done right now? I am sure my wife will enjoy hearing me say that the next time she has a project she doesn’t finish and I come home to a mess.
Cheerfulness. Now that can be a tough one. A lot of us get out of bed on the wrong side each morning. It is difficult to be cheerful when your boss tells you you messed up a project or an assignment. It is hard to be cheerful when you are broke. This is one we will all have to work on. Perhaps, when things aren’t going well, you think about your significant other, your grandkids, the vacation coming up or your wedding day — something that was fun and exciting that will change your mood.
Graciousness. That shouldn’t be too tough. The definition of gracious includes being courteous, kind and pleasant. Most of us were taught to be courteous as kids. If you read the Bible, it has a lot to say about being kind. And being pleasant is just a matter of altering your state of mind when you are in a bad mood. Wouldn’t you prefer a pleasant check-out person to a grumpy one? How many cars can a person who has a nasty attitude sell?
Tolerance is a big one. For the past few years, it seems tolerance for other people’s opinions has vanished. It’s easy to blame it on politics but, any of us who spend time with families around the dinner table know, it isn’t just politics that spark disagreements. Why can’t we find more tolerance for other people and other opinions? You may think they are wrong, but I’m sure they also think you’re wrong. Can’t we agree to disagree and still be friends? What is more important, a friendship or winning an argument about gun control or healthcare?
So, with all that said, how many of you believe we can spend the new year trying to be more like the person Sylvia described?
If we can do that, I bet we will all have a happier heart and smile a lot more.
Pulitzer Prize winner John Hackworth is commentary editor of the Daily Sun newspapers. You may contact him atjhackworth@sun-herald.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.