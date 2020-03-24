Hospitals, dental offices and other health care practitioners statewide are prohibited from providing any “medically unnecessary, non-urgent or non-emergency procedure or surgery,” Gov. Ron DeSantis issued in an executive order March 20.
This order was effective immediately.
This doesn’t apply to surgeries that, if the patient were to go without, would worsen a serious or life-threatening medical condition, such as removing cancerous tumors, transplants, limb-threatening vascular surgeries, trauma-related procedures and dental care related to pain relief and managing infections.
Procedures that will be delayed include some endoscopy, most cataract and lens surgeries, non-urgent spine and orthopedic procedures and cosmetic procedures, as recommended by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda are still providing emergency, inpatient and ICU care, as well as critical surgical procedures, but is postponing non-urgent surgeries and procedures in compliance with DeSantis’ executive order.
The hospitals are reassigning personnel to other areas “so we have the resources to maintain operations should the projected surge in COVID-19 patients occur,” said Bevin Holzschuh, spokesperson for Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. “Our goal is to ensure the safety of our caregivers and to protect the long-term health of our hospital.”
Sarasota Memorial Hospital is setting up a “labor pool to augment staffing in areas of need and help employees who may be affected by cancellation of services in their home departments,” according to spokesperson Kim Savage.
DeSoto Memorial Hospital has also complied with the governor’s mandate prohibiting elective surgery. Furthermore, hospital staff are cross-trained to meet the needs for assistance throughout the hospital, according to spokesperson Sarah Hipps. Fawcett Memorial Hospital is also reassigning staff and is following the executive order.
“This is designed to help free up resources to meet the need of patients seeking care for coronavirus,” said Fawcett spokesperson Alexandria Benjamin.
Englewood Community Hospital is also complying with the order. “In the event that the number of (essential) surgeries and procedures decreases, the staff that work in our surgical department are being reassigned to areas of need,” said spokesperson Tiffany Briggs.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital also is following the executive order, as well as restricting their visitor policy.
Venice Regional Bayfront Health has suspended all scheduled, discretionary, non-life saving surgeries to “conserve our resources for the delivery of urgent medical needs,” said spokesperson Julie Beatty. Emergency and scheduled, clinically necessary surgeries will continue, such as placing a pacemaker, replacing a heart valve or removing a cancerous tumor.
Coast Dental & Orthodontics is only seeing patients for urgent and emergency dental needs, and will contact patients soon to reschedule routine hygiene appointments.
The Agency for Health Care Administration and the Department of Health are enforcing these provisions.
