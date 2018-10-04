My passport is my brag book and holds memories of adventures in exotic
locales such as Afghanistan, Brazil and Vietnam. Luckily, living in Florida means you and I have access to experiences just as fascinating as those found elsewhere in the world. Best of all, we do not need a passport to enjoy them.
About two hours north of Port Charlotte is one of Fodor’s 10 Best Safaris in the U.S.: Safari Wilderness Ranch in Lakeland, home to exotic animals from places as Africa, Asia, Australia and the Americas, which freely roam on 260 acres of pristine wilderness.
Enjoy the vehicle safari to spot such creatures as eland, waterbucks and scimitar-horned oryx. Along the way you will be told which animals you can feed, such as water buffalo and llamas. Included with the tour is a walk-around experience into the mammal house, home to crested porcupines, lemurs and others, or the free-flight aviary and petting zoo barn (2-1/2 hour tours offered twice a day; $90 per person).
Those looking to get a little bit of a workout during their adventure can participate in the kayak safari. Paddle freshwater areas with opportunities to see wetland species as majestic Defassa waterbucks and red lechwe on the shore. Common birds seen include killdeer, wood duck and kestrel. Afterwards, hand-feed grapes to lemurs on Lemur Island (offered twice a day; $180 per person).
Additional activities include budgie feeding in the outdoor aviary, where visitors can feed up to 200 budgie parakeets. Or, feed a colony of guinea pigs — which, by the way, are neither from Guinea nor or they pigs. They are rodents native to the Peru. ($5 per millet seed stick for the budgie feeding and $5 per person for the guinea pig feeding).
While visiting Safari Wilderness Ranch, I felt the smoothness of a llama’s snout and hand-fed water buffalo.
The ranch has a 47-acre sister property in Dade City called Giraffe Ranch. At Giraffe Ranch, I rubbed the nose of a camel, felt the tongue of a giraffe, and fed grapes to ring-tailed lemurs.
Giraffe Ranch offers a safari vehicle tour where visitors are transported through ephemeral wetlands and live oak hammocks. Animals such as Grant’s zebras, warthogs, bongo antelope, and ostriches roam these lands and the highlight is hand-feeding giraffes (60- to 90-minute tours offered twice a day; $90 per person).
The camel expedition offers guests a view of the ranch’s game by becoming part of the exotic herd on either a dromedary, Bactrian or Tülu camel. During their 30 years of working with camels, they have developed and offer the only game-viewing safari visitors can experience from the back of a camel outside of Africa (60- to 90-minute tours offered twice a day, $180 per person).
If you are coordinated (unlike me) take the Segway safari — probably the only one in the U.S., if not the world. Zipping around on a Segway puts visitors eye-to-eye with resident wildlife and allows the flexibility for the guide to stop and discuss small flora and fauna, which may be missed on the other tours (60- to 90-minute tours offered twice a day; $180 per person).
After your tour, interact with more of the residents and some of the options include feeding adorable ring-tailed lemurs or otters ($25 for each activity, per person). For the bold, get up close (but not too close) to a rhinoceros during the rhino encounter ($60 per person).
These properties are not zoos nor are they amusement parks. They are working game farms and wildlife preserves owned by Lex Salisbury and his wife, Elena Sheppa.
The owners and staff are passionate about the ranches and residents, which is probably why I felt as if I was being welcomed into the homes of friends and meeting their extended families. All tours and experiences are by advance reservation only, which controls the number of daily visitors to each ranch.
An African safari is on my bucket list and maybe someday it will happen. If not, I am OK with that because I have experienced the next best thing during my visits to Giraffe Ranch and Safari Wilderness Ranch.
Plan Your Visit
Advance reservations for all tours are required at both locations.
Giraffe Ranch
38650 Mickler Road
Dade City Fla. 33523
813-482-3400
Where to Have Lunch Near Giraffe Ranch
Steph’s Southern Soul Restaurant
14519 5th St.
Dade City, Fla. 33525
352-37-5907
Safari Wilderness Ranch
10850 Moore Rd.
Lakeland, Fla. 33809
813-382-2120
Where to Have Lunch Near Safari Wilderness Ranch
The Red Top Pit Stop
12160 U.S. Hwy. 98 N.
Lakeland, FL 33809
863-853-9222
