The toxic red tide blooms reported earlier this winter appear to be subsiding in Lee and Collier counties.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties — as well as all the other Florida Gulf Coast counties — report no toxic algae blooms.
According to water samples collected by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission in the last eight days, various water samples turned up very low counts — 1,000 to 10,000 cells per liter of water — or low counts of 10,000 to 100,000 cells per liter of water in Lee and Collier counties.
Out of 12 samples taken from Pine Island Sound, south of Boca Grande, only two turned up with very low counts of the algae.
That’s a big change from last month. In January, from Marco Island north to Pine Island Sound, water samples persistently turned up medium to high concentrations of red tide, more than a million cells per liter of water.
Red tide algae
Red tide algae, Karina brevis, is natural to the Gulf. The FWC has records of blooms dating back to the late 1800s, and signs of toxic algae appear in fossil records.
The problem for humans and marine life, however, is when the blooms exceed 100,000 or more cells per liter of water. Humans suffer respiratory and other ailments, while fish and other marine life can die when the blooms intensify.
In 2018, intense, long-lasting blooms of a million or more cells per liter choked the coastlines of Charlotte, Sarasota and other coastal counties from Pinellas south to Collier. Significant numbers of sea turtles, manatees and dolphins succumbed to the toxins throughout the summer months in 2018. Goliath groupers and large tarpon died and were washed up onto shorelines along side of smaller fish and marine life.
To learn more, visit myfwc.com/research/redtide/statewide.
