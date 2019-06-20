STAFF REPORT
Sarasota County health officials Thursday issued a “no swim” advisory for Venice Fishing Pier.
The amount of enterococcus bacteria found during water quality testing on June 17 fell outside acceptable limits, according to a news release from Florida Department of Health in Sarasota.
“The beach remains open, however, wading, swimming and water recreation is not recommended as long as there is an advisory in place,” the release states.
Signage saying not to swim or recreate in the water will stay in place until follow-up tests meet recreational water quality standards, according to the release.
The next round of test results are expected today.
Enterococcus bacteria can come from pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife, stormwater runoff, and human sewage from failing septic systems and sewage spills.
No spills have been reported within a mile of the posted beach in the past two weeks, though, according to the release.
What caused the higher bacteria levels?
A “wrack line” of decaying algae was found along the shoreline. Wrack lines provide food for shorebirds and wildlife and serve as bacteria reservoirs, according to the release. “Additionally, recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife into local waters may also be a contributing factor.”
“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill. People especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system who swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes,” said DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham.
Health officials say you also shouldn’t eat shellfish in the immediate area of any beach with a no-swim advisory. Finfish caught live and healthy can be eaten if filleted, according to the news release.
Meanwhile, bacteria levels are considered OK at the following area beaches:
Longboat Key Beach, South Lido Park Beach, Lido Casino Beach, Siesta Beach, North Lido Beach, Nokomis Beach, Bird Key Park Beach, Caspersen Beach, Brohard Beach, Blind Pass, Manasota Key Beach, Service Club Beach, Turtle Beach, Venice Beach and North Jetty Beach.
For more information visit ourgulfenvironment.scgov.net and click on water monitoring and then bacterial testing.
