By STEVE REILLY
Staff Writer
ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County health officials have issued no-swim advisory at Blind Pass Beach.
Sarasota County Health and Human Services sent out the precautionary advisory Thursday afternoon for the public beach, which is just north of the Charlotte-Sarasota county line on Manasota Key.
While the beach remains open, health officials advise against wading, swimming or other recreation in the water as long as an advisory remains in place. Manasota Beach, north of Blind Pass on Manasota Key, tested within safety perameters.
Health officials tested the water at public beach Wednesday and determined the levels of enterococcus bacteria was “outside acceptable limits.” Signs advising the public not to swim or engage in water recreation will stay in place until follow-up water testing results meet the EPA’s recreational water quality standard.
The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County expects to have the results of the next round of testing available on Friday, after 2 p.m.
Some bacteria are naturally present in the environment; however, the Environmental Protection Agency found a link between human health and water quality.
“When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill,” DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham stated in a press release.
“People, especially the very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water comes in contact with a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes,” Higginbotham said.
Enterococcus bacteria comes from a variety of natural and human-made sources. These include pet waste, livestock, birds, wildlife (land-dwelling and marine), stormwater runoff, or human sewage from failed septic systems and sewage spills.
Sarasota County’s rapid response team determined the cause of the elevated bacteria levels at Blind Pass is likely due to natural sources.
The team observed a wrack line of decaying algae along the shoreline. Wrack lines, which provide food for shorebirds and wildlife, act as natural bacteria reservoirs. Additionally, recent rainfall in the area washing accumulated pollutants, including bacteria from birds, pet feces, and wildlife into local waters may also be a contributing factor.
No sewage spills have been reported within one mile of Blind Pass Beach in the past two weeks.
Email: Steve.Reilly@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.