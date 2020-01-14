Hurricane Hunter Kristie Twining, Rebecca Waddington Lindsey Norman

NOAA pilots Capt. Kristie Twining, Lt. Cmdr. Rebecca Waddington and then Lt. Lindsey Norman fly into Hurricane Dorian on a Hurricane Hunter flight. Norman will speak at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Venice City Hall.

VENICE — A pilot on Hurricane Hunter flights will speak today as a part of the Venice Aviation Society meeting at Venice City Hall.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Lt. Cmdr. Lindsey Norman is slated to speak at 7 p.m.

“Norman, a NOAA pilot based in Lakeland, will give a presentation on flying ‘Hurricane Hunter’ aircraft into hurricanes to track and gather data on storms approaching Florida,” the Venice Aviation Society said in a news release.

Norman was a member of the first all-female hurricane hunting crew in 2019. The pilots flew into Category 5 Hurricane Dorian starting in August.

The session is open to the public.

