VENICE — A pilot on Hurricane Hunter flights will speak today as a part of the Venice Aviation Society meeting at Venice City Hall.
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Lt. Cmdr. Lindsey Norman is slated to speak at 7 p.m.
“Norman, a NOAA pilot based in Lakeland, will give a presentation on flying ‘Hurricane Hunter’ aircraft into hurricanes to track and gather data on storms approaching Florida,” the Venice Aviation Society said in a news release.
Norman was a member of the first all-female hurricane hunting crew in 2019. The pilots flew into Category 5 Hurricane Dorian starting in August.
The session is open to the public.
