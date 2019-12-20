NOKOMIS — Authorities are investigating a car crash and the death of a local man.
John David Inman, 85, of Nokomis was pronounced dead after the Friday crash.
Inman was driving a 2006 Mercury sedan at the time of the wreck.
Inman was exiting a Speedway gas station at 9:30 a.m. Friday near U.S. 41 and Roberts Road when the vehicle “then crossed over the southbound travel lanes, the median, then the northbound travel lanes, entered the east shoulder, collided with a tree and came to a final rest on the east side of U.S. 41,” Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The Traffic Homicide Crash Investigation unit is looking into the cause of the wreck.
Inman was transported to Venice Regional Bayfront Health, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.
No cause of death was immediately released.
