PORT CHARLOTTE — Most people want good, fresh vegetables.
The kind you get at the farmer’s market that were grown just a few miles away. The ripe tomatoes or crisp peppers that snap when you break them in half.
But why not grow them in your own backyard?
Allisa Barrett with ECHO wants to teach you about sustainable farming that is low-cost and low-impact with her lecture “Edible Landscaping and Sustainability.”
This free lecture will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Bayshore Live Oak Park, 23157 Bayshore Road, Port Charlotte.
ECHO, or Educational Concerns for Hunger Organization, is a faith-based nonprofit striving to reduce hunger through equipping people with agricultural resources and skills.
“We teach families about nutritious, edible plants and how to grow, harvest, store, and cook these plants,” Barrett said. She will also be bringing in a few of those plants that can grow in Southwest Florida.
This is the first time the Charlotte Harbor Environmental Center has had Barrett speak, the center’s resource manager, Bobbi Rodgers, said.
ECHO was formed as Educational Concerns for Haiti Organization, working on various projects with the country, but now provides agricultural information to overseas workers, distributing seeds for food plants and offering training opportunities at its Florida farm, according to its website.
Reservations are recommended for this lecture. To make one, or learn more information, call 941-474-0769.
To learn more about ECHO or for advice on how to start a community garden, call 239-543-3246.
