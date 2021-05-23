Our area public school students and their parents/caregivers are being given a helping hand by two nonprofits that recently joined forces.
The Lean on Me Project (LOM) and the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) — the nation's largest grassroots mental health organization -- share a combined mission, said Amy F. Weinberger, co-founder of LOM.
The organizations go into the community to determine the emotional and physical needs of schools, their students and parents/caregivers.
Weinberger said while the mission of LOM is to heal education, the mission of NAMI is to improve the lives of individuals with mental illness.
NAMI also offers Zoom conversations for older adults and young adults 18-30 who are struggling with mental health issues, Zoom seminars, webinars, youth groups, and a hybrid suicide support group.
The partnership is entering its third year. Weinberger said in the first year, "The emphasis was on the student." This school year, which is coming to a close, focused on teacher support, she said. Breakfasts allowed teachers to share their concerns and get the support of their fellow teachers, mentors and counselors.
For the coming school year, parents will be the focal point, she said. Planned are "parent cafes" in which parents can meet outside the school with other parents, counselors and other experts to discuss their needs.
Colleen Thayer, who is the executive director of NAMI Sarasota and Manatee counties, said the program has held a breakfast for the staff at LaMarque Elementary School in North Port on April 9, and participated in the Pay It Forward Lunch Program last August at the school.
Also involved in the program last August was North Port High School, which also participated in the lunch program.
Throughout Sarasota and Manatee counties, the LOM and NAMI partnership has sent food trucks to school districts, offered free educational resources, and organized "drop-in" lunch programs in which counselors and coaches are available to talk with students on an array of topics, including things that might stress the student.
A spokesperson for NAMI said there has been interest from Charlotte County schools, but for now all can access the website to join in the Zoom conversations, and watch the seminars and webinars.
"We provide resources to help students with social schools or academic needs," Weinberger explained. She added a student might be helped in reducing stress over a low grade point average, for instance, and also receive advice on how to raise their grades.
For further information visit namisarasotamanatee.org/support-and-education or theleanonmeproject.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.