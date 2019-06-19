PUNTA GORDA — A North Port man was arrested this week after a state trooper found dozens of THC vape pen cartridges and edibles in his vehicle.
Around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, the trooper pulled over a car for a window tint violation and failure to maintain lane on Interstate 75 at the 161 mile marker, according to an arrest affidavit.
The driver, Norberto Rodriguez Jr., 38, seemed nervous and changed his story several times about where he was coming from, police said.
Troopers used a drug detector K-9 to sniff for the smell of drugs. Police say the dog alerted to drug odor at the passenger side of the vehicle and traced it to the rear of the car.
Police searched the trunk and found 40 glass jars with 10, 250 milligram THC edibles and 65 vape pen cartridges each containing 1,000 milligrams of THC, according to the affidavit.
Forty-one of the cartridges were labeled 93.99 percent THC, and 24 were labeled 92.41 percent THC. Another vape pen with a THC cartridge was also found inside the driver door.
A state trooper transported Rodriguez to the Charlotte County Jail and found an Alprazolam tablet in his left sock, and seven more pills under the backseat of the patrol car.
Rodriguez was charged with smuggling marijuana into the state, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, delivering marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and introduction of contraband into a county detention facility. His bond Wednesday was set at $24,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.