Members of North Port Department's Special Response Team, Special Enforcement Team, and Special Investigations Unit brought a search warrant to a home 1800 block of Clarinet Avenue on Wednesday afternoon, where they found and confiscated dozens of marijuana plants in various stages. Because of makeshift electrical wiring and chemicals, city officials deemed the building unsafe. There was no information Wednesday about arrests.

