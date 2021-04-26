Tracy Gold

The North Port Police Department arrested one of its own employees on Monday night.

Tracy Gold, 48, was arrested on six felony drug charges after another employee came forward with concerns this week, according to NPPD.

She has worked at the police department as the forensic supervisor, which is a civilian position, since March 2017.

Gold, who lives in Venice, was allegedly in possession of multiple prescription pill bottles in other people’s names. Her purse and a satchel bag were found at the address of the police department, and police found 35 grams of oxycodone, 17.8 grams of hydromorphone, 19.2 grams of hydrocodone and small amounts of other drugs, according to the arrest report.

"Nobody within our agency is above the law,” North Port Police Chief Todd Garrison said in a statement. “Our promise to this community is to do whatever is necessary to hold everyone accountable for their actions.”

