NORTH PORT — For Connie Bogard, attending the 50th anniversary of Woodstock was the highlight of her life.
The North Port resident recently had the chance to experience a four-day concert in Bethel Woods, N.Y., to commemorate the original event.
“I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Bogard said Thursday.
She was 10 years old when the original Woodstock happened, but she has memories of seeing it on television.
So when the opportunity presented itself, she decided to make the trip to participate.
“It was phenomenal,” Bogard said.
She said she had no other way of explaining her experience. The highlights for her were seeing the original festival grounds, purchasing a Janis Joplin shirt, seeing the museum and hearing the stories from others.
“Everyone had stories,” Bogard said.
John Fogerty, of Creedence Clearwater Revival, was in attendance and Bogard said he told stories of his experiences at the original festival.
Bogard also said it rained one of the days and that everyone loved the experience of dancing in the rain like the original Woodstock.
“It wouldn’t be Woodstock if it didn’t rain,” Bogard said.
She added it was also a great experience and everyone at the concert was kind, there were no issues with people.
The anniversary show really embodied what the original Woodstock was about.
If given the opportunity to do it again, she said she would. Whether it’s the 55th or the 60th, she hopes to be there.
“It was the highlight of my life,” Bogard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.