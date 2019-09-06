NORTH PORT — Will Emanne Beasha get her shot at the finals for “America’s Got Talent”?
The 10-year-old opera singer who lives part-time in North Port will appear on national TV Tuesday night when the show airs its semifinal competition.
Emanne has been a judge favorite, and during the quarterfinals she proved to be a crowd favorite. Emanne’s place in the semifinals was secured after receiving votes from viewers.
After Tuesday night’s show is broadcast, there will be a 13-hour voting period, and everyone including Emanne and her family, will know if she’ll be in the finals on Wednesday night.
It’s been an exciting journey for Emanne and her family. The family, including Emanne’s grandmother Dianne Ruffel, are in Los Angeles.
On Friday afternoon Ruffel said that she’s been listening to Emanne practice and it’s beautiful.
“It’s gonna be a wonderful performance,” Ruffel said.
During the Aug. 27 show, more than 500 people gathered at CoolToday Park to cheer on Emanne, while thousands more watched from their homes and at watch parties all over town.
This week, Emanne’s performance can be enjoyed at Olde World Restaurant, thanks to North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke.
“(Olde World) has been so sweet,” Luke said. “We’re encouraging unicorns for everyone."
Judge Simon Cowell has said he was ‘gobsmacked’ by Emanne's talent.
“She wants to get out there,” Ruffel said.
“America’s Got Talent” airs on NBC at 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. The show wraps up its season Sept. 18. A watch party for Emanne is at 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Olde World restaurant, 14415 Tamiami Trail, North Port.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.