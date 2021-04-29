The Daily Sun will update this story today during the hearing. 

UPDATE, 9:50 a.m.: The West Villages Improvement District has asked to give a presentation during the hearing. The city had not made a provision for another "government entity" to participate. Commissioner Debbie McDowell made a motion allowing for a 10-minute presentation by the improvement district. 

The West Villages Improvement District was created by Special Act of the Florida Legislature to provide and maintain structures like roads, drainage, signs and other infrastructure and toehre services inside the the district, which encompasses much of the Wellen Park subdivision. It can levy taxes and assessments, user fees and charges as well as borrow money and issue bonds.

Fire marshal Peter Marietti counts 36 visitors in commission chambers, 26 in overflow. Three spots in city hall to view outside chambers. Chambers limited to aggrieved parties only, all sworn in by Clerk Heather Taylor.

9:30 a.m. NORTH PORT —  A dozen or so members of West Villagers for Responsible Government gathered early in North Port commission chambers Thursday, some grousing about seating arrangements limited due to COVID-19 protocols.

Please visit https://cityofnorthport.legistar.com for live meetings with agendas, the video archive, and if the YouTube stream isn't online.

Visit https://www.cityofnorthport.com/publiccomment to make public comments.

The topic of the 9 a.m. hearing has more far-reaching implications than seating arrangements: the possible deannexation of the Wellen Park subdivision from the city of North Port, a complex and emotional issue that has been building in the city since a petition effort started more than a year ago. 


NSwellen043021b

Members of the public get their seats as the meeting on Wellen Park deannexation is ready to start. 
20210429_084323.jpg

 North Port City Commissioner Jill Luke speaks with the city's acting city manager Jason Yarborough prior to the city's hearing Thursday on the deannexation petition for the Wellen Park subdivision.

West Villagers for Responsible Government attorney Luke Lirot was preparing his Powerpoint. Spokesman John Meisel, anticipating a possibly unfavorable decision by the city's five commissioners, will present 2,200 petitions to the city, which he said would move a final decision before Wellen Park residents.

Today's hearing, he said, is the chance to present an "unbiased position related to our rights" afforded under state laws.

NSwellen043021cc

The North Port City Clerk swears in attorneys, staff members and members of the public before the city's deannexation hearing Thursday in North Port City Hall.

Meanwhile city staffers and attorneys and representatives for the Wellen Park development prepared their presentations and tested audio visual equipment that would let people outside the City Hall following along and comment when appropriate.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments