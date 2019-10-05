PUNTA GORDA — Looking at 57-year-old Kelly Bone, you wouldn't think someone as young would have early onset Alzheimer's disease.
But the North Port resident was diagnosed in December, with a strong family history and an 80 percent chance of the disease predetermined by her genetics.
She forgot the recipe to the same spinach and banana smoothie she made for 10 years, has trouble organizing her medications and consistently loses her train of thought.
"I'm scared," she told the Sun Saturday at the 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer's at Laishley Park in Punta Gorda. She held a blue flower to represent herself and a purple flower representing her mother, who succumbed to the disease.
But despite her fear, she's also optimistic. "People don't want to admit they have it, but I want to embrace it."
She walked the 2.5 mile stretch with Deb Jobe, 53, who also held a blue flower for her temporal variant frontotemporal dementia, or FTD. Jobe was diagnosed last month, but her husband had noticed a decline in her memory in the last year and a half.
"I thought it was stress and work," she said,
But she found herself repeating stories day after day, struggling to find a word, or taking an hour on something that used to just take 10 minutes.
Jobe now has her husband, Jon Jobe, help her remember many tasks. "He's my rock," she said.
"I try to put on a front, but behind the scenes I'm scared," he said. "I'm afraid it's going to progress quickly."
The Punta Gorda Walk to End Alzheimer's was hosted by the Florida Gulf Coast chapter of the Alzheimer's Association. As of Saturday, walkers, teams and people in the community donated $41,000 of the walk's $59,000 goal. The walk is accepting donations until Dec. 31 at their website www.act.alz.org/site/TR/Walk2019/FL-FloridaGulfCoast.
The proceeds go towards research, education, and outreach of programs and support.
To volunteer or receive information, support or help from specialists, call the Alzheimer's Association's helpline at 1-800-272-3900. Help is available 24/7.
