NORTH PORT — As the smell of dessert permeated through the air, Heather Jorge received lots of hugs from Heron Creek Middle School staffers.
Local Keller Williams Realtor Jorge, 41, launched Hearts for School, a new nonprofit to help sponsor breakfast, snacks, lunch or a food truck.
Her first event was an appreciation morning for all HCMS of North Port employees, many whom she worked with when she taught at the school.
Jorge partnered with MakingFlDreams and the new Do Some Donuts food truck to give employees a half-dozen of the specialty doughnuts as they walked into school Friday.
"We love Heather," said Raul Quinones, a seventh-grade science teacher who taught with Jorge before she retired from teaching and went into real estate. "It's a family here. Heather has been a part of it from day one."
Jorge, who spent days volunteering for disaster relief at Heron Creek Middle School before, during and after Hurricane Ian in September, said she understood how challenging it's been for teachers and staff.
"The school still isn't repaired," she said. "The hurricane is gone and people have moved one, but for the staff here, it's a daily reminder of how devastating the hurricane was and the impact to this school. The whole front office flooded. A part of the roof landed on an employee's car. It was very real here."
Longtime teacher Mary Farley-Williams hugged and thanked Jorge.
"These are going to be great," Farley-Williams said as she sniffed the bag of hot doughnuts. "We appreciate what Heather has done for us. What a way to start out our day."
Jorge is a member of several local civic organizations, said she enjoys giving back to the community. She commits a portion of every of her sales goes back to the community through the Hearts for Schools nonprofit.
The mission is to collaborate with schools to promote teacher and staff recognition through appreciation events. Businesses build a budget. Then Jorge uses the money to create the event. She will work with ice cream, BBQ or many other local food trucks, self-care services or even buy gift certificates that a business wants to give at a recognition event.
"The business can pick an event and the school to show teachers that they care and the nonprofit will coordinate it through the school," Jorge said. "There are lots of services and recognition programs and awards for students. There's not many for teachers and school staff. I thought it was important to have one here. I was a teacher. I understand what they do everyday, even when they are off of work."
At the recent event, two Amazon gift cards were drawn for teachers as prizes in addition to the hugs and cinnamon, glazed or powdered doughnuts. New Do Some Donuts owners Scott and Gretta McGrail enjoyed the event.
"This gave us a chance to meet staff people at Heron Creek Middle School," Scott said. "We had the food truck in Ohio for years, but just started here in North Port. It's been really good."
