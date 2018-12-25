The Nutcracker was performed by Hands and Hearts for Performing Arts, at the Charlotte Cultural Center in Port Charlotte on Dec. 16.
The William H Wakeman III Theater crowd witnessed a full stage production, created by Hands and Hearts Executive Director Bambi Berman, and led by dancers Riley Boock, as Clara, Eric Atkinson, as the Nutcracker Prince, Courtney Moody, as The Sugar Plum Fairy, and Barry Thorne, a Herr Drosslemeyer.
Hands and Hearts awarded three scholarships to young “Nutcracker” performers to attend the Dance academy of their choice.
For more information about other upcoming shows through the Charlotte County Cultural Center, visit https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?ticketing=cccct
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.