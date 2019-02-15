CHARLOTTE COUNTY
Frances M. Coker
Frances M. Coker, 87, passed away Saturday, February 9, 2019 in Gainesville, FL.
Fran was born in Cairo, Georgia on September 24, 1931 to William and Ramella Elkins Matthews. After the untimely death of her parents, she came into the care of the Florida Baptist Children’s Home where her faith in the Lord was nurtured. A graduate of Lakeland High School, she married Charles “Buster” Coker in Arcadia and eventually settled in Punta Gorda, FL where they raised their family. Fran enjoyed a successful career as an office manager and bookkeeper. She was a devoted Christian and a talented singer, finding special joy in traditional Christian hymns. Fran was an enthusiastic gardener and liked nothing better than spending a day working in her yard. She played the piano, enjoyed crochet, was an accomplished seamstress and a wonderful southern style cook. She had a quick wit, was very well read and enjoyed lively debate on any topic.
Fran was preceded in death by her loving husband Charles, brothers James and Malachi and her sister Eunice. She is survived by her three children: Mike Coker (Denise), Annette Coker Caprario (Richard), Robert Coker (Tina), grandson Christopher Coker and great grandson Jadon Coker.
She will join Charles in burial at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 10 am on Monday February 18, 2019.
Memorial contributions may be made to Haven Hospice, 4200 N.W. 90th Blvd. Gainesville, Fl 32606.
Funeral arrangements will be handled by MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 Main St., Gainesville, FL 32601 (352) 376-5361.
Chester Arlow Crisp
Chester was born on December 10, 1933 in Richmond, Indiana. While still very young his parents moved the family to Sunbright, TN where he remained until he graduated high school. After graduation he moved to Wilmington, IL where he met another Tennessee transplant, Mary Elizabeth Forsythe, whom he eventually married in 1952. They had 3 children- Bonnie, Kenneth and Jeffrey and now have 3 grandchildren- David, Sarah and Stephen- and 5 great grandchildren- Micah, Bailey, Jesse, Beckett and Ainsley.
Chester spent most of his working career at Caterpillar Tractor Company based in Joliet, IL. He retired from there in 1984 as a Sr. Design Engineer. After a 5-year return to the family farm in Tennessee with son Kenneth, Chester, Mary, Kenneth and Bonnie all moved to Florida in 1989.
He enjoyed both listening to and signing gospel music for his entire life. He was active for many years in the Church of God of Prophecy in Arcadia and Punta Gorda.
Services for Chester will be held at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation in Punta Gorda, FL. Visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m., on Monday, February 18, 2019 with the Funeral Service to follow at 2pm. Burial will be in Sunbright, TN at a later date.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Dean Byron Davis
Dean Byron Davis 88, of Punta Gorda FL, passed away Wednesday, February 13, 2019. He was born on May 14, 1930 in Davenport, Iowa. He served in the United States Marine Core and worked as an accountant for the Rock Island Arsenal while in Davenport. Dean moved to Punta Gorda in 1989 with his loving wife of 68 years, Marguerite. He was a proud member of the Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors, Elks Lodge #298 in Davenport, Iowa as well as locally in Punta Gorda and St. Marks Lutheran Church in Davenport, Iowa. Dean loved life, his family and friends, fishing, his St. Louis Cardinals, Iowa Hawkeye’s, a good joke and a cold beer.
He will be greatly missed by his wife, Marguerite; daughters, Laurie (William Jr.); Redden; Lynne (Marshall); sons, Dan Davis; Kevin (Victoria) Davis; as well as 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, February 17, 2019 at Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation from 3–5 p.m. with a reception to follow at River City Grill in Punta Gorda. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Royal Order of Ponce De Leon Conquistadors.
To express condolences to the family, please visit www.LTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Rae Ann Hockenberry
Rae Ann Hockenberry, 73, of DeLand, Florida, formerly of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Cemetery, & Crematory is handling arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.
Ginger L Johnson
Ginger L Johnson, 78, of Punta Gorda, FL passed away February 14, 2019. Kays-Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.
