CHARLOTTE
Isaac “Bunk” Davis
Isaac “Bunk” Davis, Jr., 81, of Port Charlotte, FL passed away August 16, 2019. Born November 24, 1937 in Solon, Maine, he was the 6th child of Isaac Davis, Sr. and Arra (Libby) Davis.
He attended Solon Schools, graduating from Solon High School in 1956. He excelled in both basketball (averaged 25 points per game all 4 years) and baseball, where he threw 2 no-hitters his senior year. Upon graduation he received a 4-year scholarship from Rollins College (FL) to play baseball. He won 24 games pitching for Rollins, while losing 7 games in 4 years. He received his B.A. in History from Rollins College in 1960.
Isaac then spent a year in military service at Ft. Jackson and Ft. Ord. He then went on to attend the University of Maine and received a Master’s Degree in History. Upon graduation he taught history and coached baseball at Gardiner area High School for 30 years. Also, he coached basketball and golf for many years.
Isaac married the love of his life, Beverly Smith Davis in 1965 and they were married for 47 years till her passing in 2012. They retired to Port Charlotte, FL in 2008. He was a very active golfer in his retirement- attaining a handicap of 3 when he was in his 50’s (with 15 holes in one).
Isaac will be deeply missed by his grand-daughter Shari Boyington and 3 great-grandchildren Joseph, Madison and Noah; his sisters Alice Heald (96) and Beverly Shaughnessy (89) both of Skowhegan and Solon Me; and several nieces and nephews. Isaac is preceded in death by his parents, his sister Arlene Meader, and brothers Harrison and Richard Davis.
At his request, there will be no service. Isaac will be cremated in Florida and his ashes will be buried in Solon, ME along with his wife’s. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to be made to Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica St., Port Charlotte, FL 33952 or online at https://tidewellhospice.org/home/giving/donate-now/. To express condolences to the family, please visit www.Ltaylorfuneral.com and sign the online guest book. Arrangements are by Larry Taylor Funeral and Cremation Services.
Amanda M. Legrand
Amanda M. Legrand, 37, of Punta Gorda, Florida died on Sunday, Aug. 11, 2019.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences.
Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
ENGLEWOOD
Theodore M Holman
Theodore M Holman (Ted), age 90, of Englewood, passed away July, 21, at Englewood Community Hospital. He was born in Chicago, Illinois on March, 14, 1929 to the late Joseph and Kathryn Holman. He moved to Englewood from Strongsville, Ohio in 1996, after retiring.
Ted was a graduate of Western Michigan University. He spent his career flying, in the Air Force, Michigan National Guard, and as a corporate pilot.
Ted is survived by his wife, Janet, of 64 years, daughters Patricia (Edward Thomas), and Christine (Norman Locker). Grandchildren Kimberley, Leah, Bradley, Curtis, Ryanne, and great grandson Cameron. He is also survived by older brother Donald, younger sister, MaryAnn and brother John in Michigan, nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at St Raphael Church, Englewood, August 23 at 11 am. Interment in Memorial Garden at St Raphael Church.
