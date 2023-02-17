Aaron Brown

Aaron William Brown, loving Father, Brother, Son and boyfriend, born to Kellie Brown and Keith Brown on February 4, 1990, passed away January 23, 2023, at the age of 32 in Costa Mesa, California.
He was residing in Huntington Beach, California with his girlfriend Ana and their 2 dogs.
He is survived by Father Keith, Mother Kellie, Brother Matthew, Son Landon, girlfriend Ana and his two dogs, Merlin and Guinevere.
His personable character brought many people to want to know him and experience life with him. If Aaron was near you, he had a way of getting a smile out of you. He was working in the construction industry toward a career as a Millwright. He enjoyed hiking to waterfalls, going on adventures, fishing, golfing, lacrosse, Football, and playing Call of Duty with his friends.
Aaron grew up as a wild child, in Florida. He explored all the woods, water, and adventures Florida had to offer. Aaron enjoyed camping on weekends with all his friends and making loud memories through everyone who gathered.
From the tales of fellow "Spartans", Aaron's soul will live forever on through all he has touched.
There will be a celebration of life service for Aaron at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 25, at 17420 Vallybrook Ave., Port Charlotte, Florida.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.