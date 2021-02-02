Agnes Cassells-Kirkland
Agnes (“Aggie”) Cassells-Kirkland (Proball) was born on Sept. 2, 1945, in Chicago, Illinois. She was a resident of Englewood, Florida, and passed away at 75 years of age at Tidewell Hospice, Englewood, Florida on Jan. 23, 2021.
Agnes was a hairdresser for 29 years, working locally at “A Cut Above” in Englewood.
She is survived by her husband of 38 years, Jeffrey Kirkland; her daughter, Joy Mistarz; son Jimmy Cassells (Leslie); brother Charles Proball (Deborah); sister Patricia Zill; granddaughters Madison Mistarz and Sierra Cassells; and grandson Cole Cassells. She was predeceased by her parents, Ruth and Earl Proball of Englewood.
Memorial donations may be made to Tidewell Hospice of Englewood/Port Charlotte, Florida.
There will be a Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2021, at Lemon Bay Funeral Home, 2 Buchans Landing, Englewood, Florida.
Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services.
