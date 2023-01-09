Agnes Victoria Couture

Agnes Victoria (Vicky) Couture, 77, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her family.
Vicky was born to Joseph and Nora (Weetman) Condon on May 8, 1945, in Quincy, Mass. She was married to Richard (Dick) Couture on October 22, 1966, in Quincy, until his passing in 2007. They had three children.
Vicky moved to Port Charlotte in 1993. She volunteered for many years with the Homeless Coalition. Vicky was a member of New Hope Fellowship Church. While at New Hope she started the Thanksgiving Meal Program, which fed many families in the community. She was the Chairperson for the Samaritans Purse Annual Drive, and volunteered with the church youth group, SURE. For many years, Vicky hosted the Women's Bible Study at her home, and was a prayer warrior on the church's prayer chain. She loved her church family, including Pastor David and Julie Blood.
Vicky was loved by her family and friends and will be remembered for her great sense of humor and kind-hearted spirit. She loved to spend time with her family, read, and travel.
Vicky was preceded in death by her husband, Richard R. Couture; her son, Richard J Couture; and her parents. Vicky is survived by her daughter, Dianne (Bruno) Drudi, son David Couture; grand-daughters, Kaitlin (Mathew) Newman, Teagan Drudi, and Aiden Drudi; brother Joseph (Christine) Condon, as well as many cousins, niece, and nephews.
A visitation for Vicky will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., this Thursday, January 12, 2023, and Funeral Service on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 11 a.m., both at Roberson Funeral Homes Port Charlotte Chapel located at 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. Committal and burial will follow on Friday at Restlawn Memorial Gardens cemetery, also in Port Charlotte.
Friends may visit www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
