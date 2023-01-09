Agnes Victoria Couture

Agnes Victoria (Vicky) Couture, 77, of Port Charlotte, Fla., passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 5, 2023, surrounded by her family.

Vicky was born to Joseph and Nora (Weetman) Condon on May 8, 1945, in Quincy, Mass. She was married to Richard (Dick) Couture on October 22, 1966, in Quincy, until his passing in 2007. They had three children.


