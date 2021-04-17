Coopland

Coopland

Alan Francis Coopland

Alan Francis Coopland, passed away in Charlotte Harbor, Florida, on March 30, 2021. He was born April 29, 1940, in East Cleveland, Ohio, to Harry Coopland Jr. and Eileen Smith Coopland (Telegdy).

Alan was a graduate of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland, Ohio. He went on to earn a degree in mechanical engineering at General Motors Institute in Flint, Michigan. He worked for Mobil Oil Co. (later ExxonMobil) for 36 years before retiring in 2000. Alan loved to travel. He had been in all 50 states and all over the world. He was a devout Catholic and a Lifetime Member of Knights of Columbus. He volunteered with the local St. Vincent de Paul, working in the furniture ministry.

Alan is survived by his loving family: wife, Bette; son, Alan Coopland Jr.; (Joanne), daughter, Laura Kukowski (Steve); and step-son, Jeremy Bogue (Kim). He had ten grandchildren, Ben (Hillary),Emily, Jonathan, Nicholas (Samantha), Mitchell, Lucas, Bobby, Brayden, Celeste and Ethan; three great-grandchildren, Clayton, Gracie, and Lathan; brother, Geoffrey Coopland; and sister, Christine Naughton. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Tommy.

A memorial service will be held in Littleton, Colorado, on Aug. 28, 2021. Donations in Alan’s memory may be made to St. Vincent de Paul (SVdP), Sacred Heart Conference, 25200 Airport Rd., Punta Gorda FL 33950.

Load entries