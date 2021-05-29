Alan Garrod

Alan Garrod, 60, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away on May 18, 2021.

He was born on June 25, 1960, in Albion, New York, to Henry Garrod, Jr. and Marjorie Donahue. Allan graduated from Charlotte High School. He worked as a mechanic for many years at the Twin Isles Country Club. Alan was a member of the North American Hunting Club and the Elks Club. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping and shop night with the guys.

Those who knew Alan best would say that he was always happy and cracking jokes. He would do anything for anyone and had a very loving and caring heart. Alan also was very proud to be an organ donor.

Alan was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Carol; his sister, Debbie Griffith; and brother, Russell Garrod. He is survived by his fiancée, Linda Fiore; his son, Michael Alan Garrod; granddaughter, Sadie Garrod; his sisters, Bonnie (Shadow) Seaman of Filer, Idaho, Linda Reed and Barbara Sanders; and many nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life Ceremony will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. June 19, 2021, at Franz Ross Park Pavilion, 19333 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Donate Life America, www.donatelife.net.

