Alan S. Clarke, 67, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born on October 23, 1954, to Jesse and Alison Clarke in Arlington, Mass. Alan lived in New Hampshire until 2015 when he moved to Punta Gorda, Fla. He was a General Manager for Faber Coe and Gregg in Punta Gorda and the owner of Clarkeies Market in New Hampshire. He was Grocer of the Year in 1999. He was a mentor to many.

Alan was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, who also enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.

