Alan S. Clarke, 67, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Saturday, September 3, 2022. He was born on October 23, 1954, to Jesse and Alison Clarke in Arlington, Mass. Alan lived in New Hampshire until 2015 when he moved to Punta Gorda, Fla. He was a General Manager for Faber Coe and Gregg in Punta Gorda and the owner of Clarkeies Market in New Hampshire. He was Grocer of the Year in 1999. He was a mentor to many.
Alan was an avid Red Sox and New England Patriots fan, who also enjoyed gardening, traveling and spending time with his family.
Alan will be deeply missed by his wife of 40 years Sue; sons Brette: Nick and his wife Theresamarie of Punta Gorda, Fla.; Brother Gerald and his wife Patty of Punta Gorda, Fla.; sister Elaine Weiss of Sicklerville, N.J.; and his granddaughter Jaya of Littleton, N.H. His Brother in-law and sister in-laws Butch & Deb Donahue of Punta Gorda, FL; Linda and Jack Jenkins of Manchester, NH; Ellen & Dick Moran of Bedford, N.H.; Sandra Mannarini of Derry, N.H., and Greg Donahue & Lorraine Sheehan of Londonderry, N.H. He leaves behind many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the American Cancer Society or the American Diabetes Association.
A celebration of life to be held on October 23, 2022, at 4 p.m. at Ninos' Bakery in Punta Gorda, FL.
To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Alan, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
