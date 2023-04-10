Alan W. Bohling

76, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, in his home. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 30, 1946, to the late Adolph W. and Margaret Speigel Bohling. Mr. Bohling had been a resident of Lower Burrell after originating in Upstate New York and residing in Port Charlotte, Florida for 18 years.
He worked as a computer technician in Information Technology of Charlotte County, FL, for 28 years and was a service manager at Acura in New York.
Mr. Bohling was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the Army. He was a member of the Lutheran faith, a Mason for 30 years, and the Master of the Liberty Lodge 521 in Liberty, NY. He was a Barber shop singer for approximately 50 years, along with being one of the founding members of the Peace Rivers Corvette Club of Punta Gorda, FL. He enjoyed metal detecting, brewing beer, building remote controlled airplanes, fishing, and bass tournaments.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Catherine L. Alleccia Bohling, two children, Patti (Danny) Klein of Wurtsboro, NY, and Alfie (Stacy) Bohling of Natrona Heights, grandchildren, Matthew (Alexa) Murphy, Brendon, Bryan, and Nadia Bohling, and great granddaughter, Arysta Murphy.
Private arrangements by THE RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, ARNOLD AND LOWER BURRELL, PA. www.RusiewiczFH.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Parkinson’s Foundation, www.parkinson.org.
