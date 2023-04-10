Alan W. Bohling

76, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, April 8, 2023, in his home. He was born in Brooklyn, NY, on June 30, 1946, to the late Adolph W. and Margaret Speigel Bohling. Mr. Bohling had been a resident of Lower Burrell after originating in Upstate New York and residing in Port Charlotte, Florida for 18 years.


   
