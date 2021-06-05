Albert R. Mazzoni, 91 of Port Charlotte, Florida, spent most of his life being totally deaf and partially blind. But all that changed on April 29, 2021, when the good Lord called him home.
He was a 100% disabled veteran of the United States Army and was a machinist in the Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia. He was a proud American who lived by “Duty, Honor, Country.” He was an original "Picker” before picking was popular.
As a young man he loved the Sunday night card games under the stars and the olive vines. He moved to Port Charlotte in 1975 and spent his time crafting 3-D wooden plaques depicting the Florida seaside and fishing shanties, and would travel to different open air markets to sell his wares. He enjoyed all types of woodworking.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Margaret “Peggy;” and his only daughter, Sharon (John) Hartzell. He is survived by his sons, Barry J. and Joseph A. (Jennifer) Mazzoni; nine grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; brother, Joseph (Margie) Mazzoni; sister, Angelina Moore; and many nieces and nephews.
Military services will be held at 12:30 p.m.. Friday, June 11, 2021, at the Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida.
