Alexander Dumas
Alexander Dumas, 81, formerly of Enfield, Connecticut, passed away Friday, April 9, 2021, in Florida after a long illness. Al was born May 31, 1939, in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Leonie and Rosario Dumas.
Al graduated from Hartford High School in 1958, where he was a standout football player for the Owls, and was voted most modestest by his graduating class. Al joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 1958, where he was a member of the Marine Corps Drill team at the Marine Barracks 8th & I in Washington D.C., and served as a honor guard for President Eisenhower. Al was extremely proud of his service in the military, and kept in touch with his Marine Corps buddies well into his 70s. After he served his country, Al was employed by the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for over 30 years. Al settled in Enfield, where he and his late wife Joan of 55 years raised their four boys. He was actively involved with his four boys, and coached numerous sports teams for his sons. Al and Joan retired to Rotonda West, Florida, in 2001. They made numerous friends in Florida, many becoming part of their family. Al later moved to Englewood, Florida, after his wife passed. Al was known for his kind, and jovial personality, and was famous for making new friends with his “Where are you from?” line.
Besides his wife, Al was predeceased by his sister, Mary Jane Coco of Newington, Connecticut. Al is survived by his sister, Ann Vesprakaus of Southwick Massachusetts; his sons, Alex Jr. of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Dean and his wife Elyse of Berlin, Connecticut, Joseph Dumas and his husband Jeffrey Brenner of Jamaica, Vermont, and Marcel and his wife Melissa of Enfield, Connecticut. Al also leaves five grandchildren, Samantha, Mason, Alexander Paul, Sophia and Natalie, all of whom he cherished.
The family would like to extend a special, heartfelt thank you for all who assisted Al in his time of need.
A memorial service will be held in Connecticut at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.