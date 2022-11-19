Alexandria "Zannie" Scheel

Alexandra (Zannie) Paul Dowling Scheel, 81, passed into glory on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Azalealand in Savannah, Georgia.

Zannie was born on November 11, 1940, in Jacksonville. Florida to the late James Lemuel Dowling, Sr. and Lola Thomas Dowling. She was pre-deceased by her late brother, James L. Dowling Jr.


