Alexandria "Zannie" Scheel

Alexandra (Zannie) Paul Dowling Scheel, 81, passed into glory on Monday, October 31, 2022 at Azalealand in Savannah, Georgia.
Zannie was born on November 11, 1940, in Jacksonville. Florida to the late James Lemuel Dowling, Sr. and Lola Thomas Dowling. She was pre-deceased by her late brother, James L. Dowling Jr.
Zannie attended Fairfax Hall in Fairfax, Virginia where she graduated from high school. She then went on to Mount Vernon College, now known as George Washington University in Washington DC. After two years Zannie needed to return to her roots, so she transferred to the University of Georgia where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority. Zannie married Jack H. Sanders and lived in Savannah, Georgia where she played an active part in the community. She served on the Board of the Chamber of Commerce, Historical Savannah Foundation, Chair of Georgia Day, Junior League of Savannah, Colonial Dames of America, and the Married Women's Card Club. Zannie maintained a close relationship with Lilly Pulitzer, who allowed her to open one of the first brick and mortar shops in downtown Savannah on River Street, which Zannie managed from 1974-1980.
Zannie re-married Bert R. Oastler and moved to Atlanta, Georgia where she continued to be involved in civic- minded organizations. She joined the Forward Arts Foundation, chaired the Forward Arts Flea Marketing, and worked as a volunteer at the Swan Coach House gift shop handling all their accounting. She also was an active member of the Peachtree Garden Club, Garden Club of America. Zannie loved the North Carolina mountains, where she attended summer camps for years as a young girl. In 1990, she and Bert bought their retirement home on Lake Glenville in Glenville, North Carolina.
On February 1, 2006 Zannie married Robert Scheel (Bob) after both of their spouses died in 2002. They divided their time between their North Carolina home and condo in Englewood, Florida. Zannie and Bob traveled abroad with family and friends to many parts of the world. She loved to entertain and hosted many parties from their NC deck which included watching the 4th of July fireworks over Lake Glenville. Zannie genuinely loved people and made everyone around her feel welcome and loved. Zannie was a faithful Christian who loved the Lord until the very end. She participated in Bible Studies in both the mountains and Florida. Zannie and Bob were founding members of Trinity Lutheran Church.
Zannie became a quadriplegic after a terrible fall in March 2020 and rehabbed at the Shepherd Spinal Center in Atlanta, Georgia. With the help of faithful caregivers, she was able to live in both NC and FL homes before she was welcomed to Azalealand Care Facility in Savannah, Georgia. She brought as much joy, hope, and inspiration to other patients and caregivers as they gave to her. Azalealand will always be held in the highest regard by her family.
Zannie is survived by her husband of 15 years, Robert W. Scheel of Englewood, Florida; a daughter, Lolly S. Cowart of Savannah; Emerson D. Cowart, son in law; two grandchildren, Lola E. Cowart, E. Duke Cowart, of Savannah, Georgia; sister Joanne D. Dryman of Atlanta, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial worship service celebrating her life, both in this world and in the eternal kingdom of heaven, will be held on Friday, December 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church of Southwest Florida in the Gulf Cove area of Port Charlotte, Florida, with a luncheon to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be given to the Trinity Lutheran Church of Southwest Florida Building Fund.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.