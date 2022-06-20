Alger (Al) Frederick Koester, North Port, Fla., 97, born February 3, 1925, Detroit, Mich., departed on his Heavenly Journey Monday, June 13, 2022, reuniting with his wife Joyce (Champine). He was a loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle, friend, and brave WWII soldier.
Alger received the Purple Heart for injuries received serving with the U.S. Army 98th CMB in the Pacific Theater. After the war, he earned his tool and die maker journeyman's card and worked at various shops eventually retiring from General Motors Fisher Body Division, Plant 21. He and Joyce later moved to Florida.
Al coached Little League Baseball, played and coached men's softball. He enjoyed hunting and boating for many years with his son and grandsons. At one time he and several friends had a boat building business. He was an amazing artist.
A private Military Honors Ceremony will be held at a later date.
Predeceased: Parents, Frederick and Kitty (Alger) Koester, Sister, Delores Winchester.
Survivors: son, David Koester (Sharon); daughters, Linda "Cookie" Walker (Terry); Joyce "Pixie" Kaufman; Beverly Fisher; grandchildren, Stephanie Harp; Lindsey Wilson (Jeff); Frank Fields (Jennifer); Lance Koester; John Kaufman; Eric Kaufman; Samantha D'Aprile (Tommy); Heather Fisher; Donny Fisher; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews.
