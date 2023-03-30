Ali Azima

Ali Asghar Azima, MD of Port Charlotte died on March 28,2023. He was born on December 22, 1933 to Mehdi Azima and Hosni Esmkhani in Rezaian, Iran.

He graduated from the University of Tehran School of Medicine in 1961, did a post graduate program in forensic medicine, and worked as a hospitalist at Mehr Hospital in Tehran. He came to the United States for postgraduate training in 1968. He served an internship at Wheeling Hospital in West Virginia and then did a residency in obstetrics and gynecology at St. Joseph's Hospital and Lutheran Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland. He worked two years as an ob/gyn hospitalist at Peninsula General Hospital in Salisbury, Md. He then did a fellowship in Maternal-Fetal medicine (a new field at that time) at the College of Medicine and Dentistry in Newark New Jersey.


