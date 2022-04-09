Alice Ann Reidy, 80, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died peacefully Friday, April 1, 2022 at Tidewell Hospice, Port Charlotte, Fla.
Alice was born October 9, 1941 in Norwalk, Conn., to the late Joseph and Edith (Pollard) Pascarelli. She was the youngest Hairdresser in the State of Connecticut at age 17. She moved on to own and operate her salon for many years in New Canaan, Conn.. Alice moved to Florida in 1996 and continued to work part time at a hairdressing salon in Port Charlotte. She loved what she did and loved her clients. Alice loved boating as a young woman with her husband Tom and family and friends. Alice will be missed dearly by her sons, grandchildren, siblings and friends.
Survived by her loving family, two sons, Thomas P Reidy Jr. and Michael Lawrence Reidy both of Connecticut; three sisters Lori (Raymond) Burgess of Punta Gorda, Dawn (George) Bryan of Port Charlotte, and Jodi Colabella of Punta Gorda; three brothers Richard (Vickie) Pascarelli of Port Charlotte. Joseph Pascarelli and Robert Pascarelli both of Norwalk, Conn.; a sister-in-law, Cindy Pascarelli of Port Charlotte; six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Thomas P Reidy Sr.; a sister and best friend, Barbara Hollar; and two brothers, Albert Pascarelli, and Dennis Pascarelli.
Private graveside services and interment will be held at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, Florida. Memorial contributions may be made to Tidewell Hospice www.tidewellhospice.org
